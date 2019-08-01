STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The Storm Lake Police Department arrested two men Wednesday on felony charges of forgery and money laundering after they attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bills at Storm Lake businesses.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to The Brew Convenience Store, 1100 East Fifth St., where a suspect had attempted to pass four counterfeit $100 bills.
Store staff told the police the counterfeit bills had been passed during the early morning hours Wednesday. Officers identified the suspect after reviewing surveillance video from the store.
Roughly an hour later, officers were dispatched to Al's Liquor Store, 215 West Milwaukee Ave., where they found one of the men wanted after the incident at The Brew. Ervin Dewalt, 25, of Storm Lake, was found to be in possession of a counterfeit $100 bill with a serial number matching the bills used at The Brew earlier that day.
Later in the day, a second suspect was identified as 27-year-old Dennis Williams of Storm Lake. Police found Williams at the Tyson Pork Plant in Storm Lake and took him into custody at around 3:10 p.m.
Dewalt was charged with two counts of forgery (a class D felony) and one count of money laundering (a class C felony). He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on $20,000 bond.
Williams was charged with one count of forgery (a class D felony) and one count of money laundering (a class D felony). Williams was also wanted in Buena Vista County on a probation violation warrant. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on $12,000 bond.