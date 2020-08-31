 Skip to main content
Storm Lake nightclub fire was deliberately set, investigators say
Storm Lake nightclub fire was deliberately set, investigators say

Fire trucks stock
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

STORM LAKE,  Iowa --  A fire at a Storm Lake nightclub was intentional, investigators determined.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Aug. 8, fire fighters responded to a fire report at the Oasis Night Club, 200 E. 5th St. They were met with heavy smoke as they entered the building with thermal imaging equipment, locating the fire burning in the area of the stage at the east end of the structure.

Following an investigation by the Storm Lake Fire Department, the Storm Lake Police Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office, samples were removed from the floor of the stage, which is where the fire was believed to have started. This was taken to the state crime lab to be investigated. Gasoline was later found to be present in the samples tested.

The test results, combined with other elements of the investigation has determined the fire to have been intentionally set.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010.

