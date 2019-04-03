STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake fugitive was arrested Tuesday afternoon after evading police for some time.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, Apollo Price, 39, of Storm Lake, was wanted for selling methamphetamine in Storm Lake in March, 2018. Last month, warrants were issued for Price's arrest in connection with the drug sales investigation.
On March 7, the Storm Lake Police Department was checking apartments at 1726 East Milwaukee Ave. in Storm Lake, searching for Price. During the search, Price reportedly broke out a window in an apartment and fled on foot from the complex.
Police were unable to find Price but they did locate items he left behind, including meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Following that discovery, more charges were filed against Price.
During a search that lasted nearly a month, police received information that friends and acquaintances of Price may have been harboring him and helping him evade authorities.
At around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Storm Lake Police Department received information that Price had returned to the apartment complex at 1726 East Milwaukee Ave. Police gathered at the apartment he was inside, but no one came to the door.
A perimeter was established around the complex and the Storm Lake Police Tactical Entry Team and K-9 unit were deployed. After obtaining a search warrant and spending nearly two hours trying to get the occupants to open the door, the Tactical Entry Team breached the door, finding furniture had been used to barricade it.
Price and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Xitlalith Reyes of Storm Lake, were taken into custody without further incident. Price was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (a class C felony); possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana (both serious misdemeanors), two counts of interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor) and criminal mischief (a simple misdemeanor).
After his arrest, Price was taken to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation. He was later seen by a judge at the medical center, and was released on a $10,000 signature bond following his initial appearance.
Reyes was charged with accessory to a felony (an aggravated misdemeanor) and interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor). She was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on $2,300 bond.