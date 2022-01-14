Storm Lake police investigating death of 7-year-old

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities in Storm Lake are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child.
Emergency responders were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 1400 block of Seneca Street in response to a report of a child who was not breathing.
Officers and paramedics began emergency medical care and transported the child to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead.
The Storm Lake Police Department and the Buena Vista County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate the death. The Iowa State Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny, Iowa, has been asked to perform an autopsy.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
