STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Storm Lake police are seeking the public's help in identifying several suspects involved in an alleged check fraud scheme that cost a Storm Lake business nearly $10,000.

The Storm Lake Police Department was notified of possible check fraud at 12:40 p.m. Friday at Delicias Bakery, 1118 N. Lake Ave.

Officers believe 10-15 Hispanic males were involved in an orchestrated scheme in which they presented payroll checks on a fictitious account. The men obtained nearly $10,000 and fled in multiple vehicles before officers arrived. Police believe the scheme was operated throughout Northwest Iowa on Friday.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the men and vehicles. Anyone with information can call the Storm Lake Police Department at (712) 732-8010 or (712) 749-2525 and reference case number 23-010813.