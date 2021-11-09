Storm Lake student taken to hospital after vaping pot

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake High School student was taken to a hospital Monday after vaping marijuana.

Storm Lake police were called to the school at 9 a.m., after the 15-year-old girl had had a medical incident after using marijuana at the school.

The girl was supplied with the vaping pen by a 16-year-old girl, according to a Storm Lake Police news release. After using the vaping pen, the 15-year-old girl suffered the medical incident and was taken by a private vehicle to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police took the 16-year-old girl into custody at the school and issued a juvenile referral for a controlled substance violation. The teen was released to the Cherokee Youth Emergency Services Shelter in Cherokee for placement.

