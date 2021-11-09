 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm Lake student taken to hospital after vaping pot

  • 0

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake High School student was taken to a hospital Monday after vaping marijuana.

Storm Lake police were called to the school at 9 a.m., after the 15-year-old girl had had a medical incident after using marijuana at the school.

The girl was supplied with the vaping pen by a 16-year-old girl, according to a Storm Lake Police news release. After using the vaping pen, the 15-year-old girl suffered the medical incident and was taken by a private vehicle to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police took the 16-year-old girl into custody at the school and issued a juvenile referral for a controlled substance violation. The teen was released to the Cherokee Youth Emergency Services Shelter in Cherokee for placement.

Marijuana
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hungry pelicans cause trouble for Israeli fisheries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News