STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake teenager was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of trying to use a counterfeit $50 bill at a fast food restaurant.
The 16-year-old was charged with forgery, a Class D felony, and released to a parent, according to a Storm Lake Police Department news release.
Police were called to Burger King, 1300 N. Lake Ave., at 1:30 p.m. and were told upon arrival that the juvenile had attempted to use a counterfeit $50 bill to pay for his meal. The clerk would not accept the bill, and the boy took it and left, police said.
The teen was located later in the 800 block of Lake Avenue and taken into custody. Police seized two counterfeit $50 bills from him, the news release said.
The case has been forwarded to juvenile court.