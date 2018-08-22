STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Three teenage Storm Lake girls were arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a vehicle theft and subsequent crime spree.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 5:53 a.m. Tuesday morning officers were dispatched to 1612 Violet Lane, where a 2014 Nissan was stolen sometime Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
At around 4:19 Tuesday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Rose Lane, where the stolen vehicle had been parked and two females were seen walking away from it.
Police took two females, ages 14 and 16, both of Storm Lake, into custody. An investigation later found a 13-year-old female, also of Storm Lake, who was involved in the incident and took her into custody.
An investigation found the Nissan was stolen around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning by the 13-year-old, who then picked up the 14 and 16-year-old females.
The trio then committed a series of crimes during the early morning hours Tuesday, including stealing gas from Casey's, stealing food and merchandise from Wal-Mart and stealing license plates off a second vehicle on Erie Street. They discarded a variety of stolen items around town, most of which have been recovered.
The 13-year-old was charged with first degree theft (a class C felony) and three counts of fifth degree theft (a simple misdemeanor). The 14 and 16-year-old females were charged with first degree possession of stolen property (a class C felony) and two counts of fifth degree theft (a simple misdemeanor).
All three juveniles were taken to the Youth Detention Facility in Cherokee, pending their court dates. The case has been forwarded to the Juvenile Court Authority.