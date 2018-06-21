STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Two Storm Lake teenagers have been charged with rioting after assaulting another juvenile.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, on Saturday a juvenile male advised that three other juvenile males assaulted him behind Casey's Central on Flint Drive a day earlier.
The victim reported he was tripped, hit and kicked by his assailants, causing injuries to his face and head. He was treated at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center the night of the attack.
Police said they were able to locate two 16-year-olds who were involved with the attack. On Wednesday, they were charged with rioting (an aggravated misdemeanor) and assault causing bodily injury (a serious misdemeanor).
They were transported to the Youth Detention Facility in Cherokee, Iowa, pending a court date.