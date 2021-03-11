Storm Lake traffic stop leads to gun, drug arrests

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Three men were charged with drug and firearm offenses after Storm Lake police stopped their vehicle on an unrelated matter.

A Storm Lake Police news release said that an officer pulled the vehicle over at about 11 a.m. Wednesday for an equipment violation. While approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled marijuana. A K9 unit was deployed and alerted officers to the presence of drugs inside.

Officers searched the vehicle and found marijuana, prescription pills and two loaded 9mm handguns, one of which was reported as stolen in Des Moines. Officers also discovered that one of the men, Bendigo Augustino, 30, of Des Moines, was wanted for arrest in Polk and Dallas counties on gun and drug charges.

While booking Augustino into the Buena Vista County Jail, officers found more unlawful prescription pills hidden on him. He was booked on charges of introduction of contraband into a detention facility, trafficking stolen weapons, possession of stolen property, third-offense possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and two counts each of carrying weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Idris Keyanye, 24, of Lakeside, Iowa, and Muaid Ali, 23, of West Des Moines, both were booked on charges of trafficking stolen weapons, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and two counts of carrying weapons.

