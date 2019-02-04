STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake woman faces a felony charge after allegedly breaking into an apartment, assaulted the tenants and pulling a fire alarm.
Demitra Parker-White, 33, was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree (class C felony) as well as two counts of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in the fifth degree (all simple misdemeanors). She was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $10,900 bond.
According to Storm Lake police, Parker-White allegedly began yelling and throwing items in the apartment complex's hallway. She reportedly entered an apartment without permission, assaulted three victims, destroyed property and pulled the fire alarm before leaving.
The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Storm Lake Fire Department.