Storm Lake woman charged with felony child endangerment

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake woman has been charged with a felony, after police say she struck her child with a belt. 

Zulma Barahona Segovia, 33, was arrested Wednesday and charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury, a class D felony. She is being held at the Buena Vista County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond, according to a statement from the Storm Lake Police Department. 

On Oct. 13, the Storm Lake Police Department received a report of a physical assault involving a minor child. The department launched an investigation in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The investigation revealed that Segovia struck her minor child with a belt on or about Oct. 9 at a residence at 1400 block of Seneca Street, which resulted in the child suffering bodily injury to the back of both legs.

