STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake woman faces a felony charge after police executed a search a warrant at an apartment on Saturday.
Police were dispatched to 721 B West 9th Street for an assist call with the Buena Vista County Paramedics.
After police arrived, they allegedly observed marijuana in plain sight. While a patient was transported to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, police remained at the apartment with another resident.
After securing a search warrant, police located and seized 23 prepackaged bags of marijuana for street sale, partially-smoked blunts, paraphernalia and a small amount of cash.
Following an investigation, Storm Lake police arrested Gwendolyn Merel Alexander, 50, charging her with possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana with intent to deliver (class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
Alexander was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5,300 bond.
Storm Lake Police say the investigation into this case is continuing and additional arrests are possible.