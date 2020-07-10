Storm Lake woman charged with identity theft

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of stealing personal information from six people in order to obtain services and apply for credit cards in their names.

According to court documents, Chaidez used the victims' personal information at least 28 times from Sept. 29 through March 26. She used some of the names to apply for Capitol One credit cards and on March 18 used one victim's debit card to buy $439 in merchandise from Wal-Mart. She also is accused of using another victim's identification information to obtain internet service from Century Link for three months, court documents said.