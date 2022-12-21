Storm Lake woman charged with stabbing boyfriend in the back

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A male victim was flown to a Sioux City hospital Monday with "serious injuries," after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him in the back at a Storm Lake residence.

Jezebella Ehsa, 20, of Storm Lake, has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a class C felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, in connection with the incident.

The Storm Lake Police Department said in a statement that shortly after 5 p.m., officers were called to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for a male victim with a stab wound to his upper body.

The victim, who was taken to the hospital by a family member, told police that Ehsa stabbed him with a knife. The two were boyfriend and girlfriend, according to court documents.

Ehsa was engaged in a verbal argument with her boyfriend at a residence in the 500 block of Barton St., according to a criminal complaint filed in Buena Vista County District Court. During the course of the argument, Ehsa allegedly took a 6-inch bladed knife with a black handle from the kitchen and stabbed her boyfriend in the back near his left shoulder blade. His left lung was punctured, which resulted in "significant blood loss," according to the complaint.

After being treated for "serious injuries" at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, the statement from the police department said the victim was flown to a Sioux City hospital for further care.