STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake woman was arrested late Thursday and charged with stabbing her estranged boyfriend.
Police say that Sharron Thomas, 48, stabbed the 39-year-old man once in the abdomen with a knife before she fled the scene.
Thomas was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on felony charges of willful injury and going armed with intent and misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury, fifth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
According to a Storm Lake Police Department news release, Thomas approached the man at approximately 11 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1500 block of North Seneca Street and they began arguing about a domestic dispute. The man told police that Thomas grabbed his cellphone and threw it on the ground, smashing it, before stabbing him. The man was able to avoid being stabbed a second time, and Thomas fled on foot.
While police officers were at the scene, they saw Thomas walking toward the apartment complex and arrested her.
The victim was described as being conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment.