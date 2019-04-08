STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake woman faces a felony charge after police executed a search warrant at an apartment on Saturday.
Police were dispatched to 721B W. Ninth St. for an assist call with the Buena Vista County Paramedics.
After police arrived, they allegedly observed marijuana in plain sight. While a patient was transported to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, police remained at the apartment with another resident.
After securing a search warrant, police located and seized 23 prepackaged bags of marijuana for street sale, partially smoked blunts, paraphernalia and a small amount of cash.
Following an investigation, Storm Lake police arrested Gwendolyn Merel Alexander, 50, charging her with possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana with intent to deliver (class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
Alexander was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5,300 bond.
Storm Lake Police say additional arrests are possible.