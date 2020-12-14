Storm Lake woman gets 5 years prison for ID theft

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake woman was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for stealing personal information from people in order to obtain services and apply for credit cards in their names.

Sandra Chaidez, 28, pleaded guilty in Buena Vista County District Court to identity theft and credit card fraud. She pleaded guilty to credit card and possession of a controlled substance in two other cases.

Chaidez used the victims' personal information from January through June to apply for credit cards in their names and used one victim's debit card to buy $439 in merchandise from Walmart. She also used another victim's identification information to obtain internet service from Century Link for three months.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.