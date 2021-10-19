 Skip to main content
Storm Lake woman gets probation for passing forged checks

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake woman who passed forged checks at a bank has been placed on probation.

District Judge John Sandy on Tuesday issued a deferred judgment on Evelin Basteiro Cesar's conviction on one count of forgery and placed her on probation for two years. She also must pay a $1,025 civil penalty and $9,000 in restitution to Central Bank.

Evelin Basteiro Cesar mugshot

Basteiro Cesar

Basteiro Cesar, 31, pleaded guilty in August in Buena Vista County District Court. As part of a plea agreement, single counts of forgery and first-degree theft were dismissed.

She and Karina Torrejon Pupo were arrested in January after investigators discovered the two had stolen checks from the victim and cashed them. They submitted a forged check for $9,000 on Dec. 3 at United Bank of Iowa in Storm Lake. A second forged check for $10,000 was submitted to the same bank on Dec. 22. The women received $12,000 in cash from the checks. The remaining $7,000 was deposited into Basteiro Cesar's personal bank account.

Torrejon Pupo, 22, of Storm Lake, has pleaded guilty to one count of forgery and also received a deferred judgment and two years' probation. She must pay $9,000 restitution jointly with Basteiro Cesar.

