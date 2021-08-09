Storm Lake woman pleads guilty of forgery

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- One of two Storm Lake women accused of forging $19,000 in checks has has pleaded guilty.

Karina Torrejon Pupo, 22, entered her plea Thursday in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of forgery. As part of a plea agreement, single counts of forgery and first-degree theft will be dismissed.

According to terms of the plea agreement, Torrejon Pupo will receive a deferred judgment and be placed on probation for two years.

She and Evelin Basteiro Cesar were arrested in January after investigators discovered that Basteiro Cesar and Torrejon Pupo had stolen checks from the victim and cashed them.

The two submitted a forged check for $9,000 on Dec. 3 at United Bank of Iowa in Storm Lake. A second forged check for $10,000 was submitted to the same bank on Dec. 22. The women received $12,000 in cash from the checks. The remaining $7,000 was deposited into Basteiro Cesar's personal bank account, court documents said.

Basteiro Cesar, 30, of Storm Lake, is scheduled to stand trial in September on charges of first-degree theft and two counts of forgery.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.