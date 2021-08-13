 Skip to main content
Storm Lake woman pleads guilty to forgery
Storm Lake woman pleads guilty to forgery

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The second of two Storm Lake women accused of forging $19,000 in checks has pleaded guilty.

Evelin Basteiro Cesar, 30, entered her plea Friday in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of forgery. As part of a plea agreement, single counts of forgery and first-degree theft will be dismissed.

Evelin Basteiro Cesar mugshot

Basteiro Cesar

According to terms of the plea agreement, Basteiro Cesar will receive a five-year suspended prison sentence and two years' probation. Sentencing was set for Oct. 18.

She and Karina Torrejon Pupo were arrested in January after investigators discovered that the two had stolen checks from the victim and cashed them.

The two submitted a forged check for $9,000 on Dec. 3 at United Bank of Iowa in Storm Lake. A second forged check for $10,000 was submitted to the same bank on Dec. 22. The women received $12,000 in cash from the checks. The remaining $7,000 was deposited into Basteiro Cesar's personal bank account, court documents said.

Torrejon Pupo, 22, pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of forgery. She is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 4.

