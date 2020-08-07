Storm Lake woman pleads not guilty to identity theft

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing personal information from people in order to obtain services and apply for credit cards in their names.
Sandra Chaidez, 28, entered her written plea Thursday in Buena Vista County District Court to four counts of identity theft and single counts of ongoing criminal conduct and credit card fraud.
Chaidez is accused of using the victims' personal information from January through June to apply for credit cards in their names and using one victim's debit card to buy $439 in merchandise from Walmart. She also is accused of using another victim's identification information to obtain internet service from Century Link for three months, according to court documents.
