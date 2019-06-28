STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake woman has pleaded not guilty to stabbing her estranged boyfriend.
Sharron Thomas, 48, entered her written plea Thursday in Buena Vista County District Court to willful injury resulting in bodily injury.
According to court documents, Thomas stabbed the 39-year-old man in the abdomen May 30 during an argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1500 block of North Seneca Street. The man told police that Thomas grabbed his cellphone and threw it on the ground, smashing it, before stabbing him and fleeing on foot.
While police officers were at the scene responding to the incident, they saw Thomas walking toward the apartment complex and arrested her.