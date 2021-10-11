Storm Lake woman sentenced for passing forged checks

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake woman who passed a forged check at a bank has been placed on probation.

District Judge Shayne Mayer on Friday deferred judgment on Karina Torrejon Pupo's conviction on one count of forgery and placed her on probation for two years. Torrejon Pupo also must pay a $1,025 civil penalty and $9,000 in restitution to Central Bank.

Torrejon Pupo, 22, pleaded guilty in August in Buena Vista County District Court. As part of a plea agreement, single counts of forgery and first-degree theft were dismissed.

She and Evelin Basteiro Cesar were arrested in January after investigators discovered that Basteiro Cesar and Torrejon Pupo had stolen checks from the victim and cashed them.

The two submitted a forged check for $9,000 on Dec. 3 at United Bank of Iowa in Storm Lake. A second forged check for $10,000 was submitted to the same bank on Dec. 22. The women received $12,000 in cash from the checks. The remaining $7,000 was deposited into Basteiro Cesar's personal bank account.

Basteiro Cesar, 31, of Storm Lake, has pleaded guilty to one count of forgery and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.