Storm Lake women charged with passing $19,000 in forged checks
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Two Storm Lake women have been arrested on suspicion of forging checks totaling $19,000 on another person's bank account.

Evelin Basteiro Cesar mugshot

Basteiro Cesar
Karina Torrejon Pupo mugshot

Torrejon Pupo

Evelin Basteiro Cesar, 30, and Karina Torrejon Pupo, 21, both were booked into the Buena Vista County Jail Tuesday on charges of ongoing criminal conduct and two counts each of forgery and second-degree theft. Bond for each was set at $10,000.

The victim notified Storm Lake Police on Dec. 23 that they had discovered two forged checks on their bank account. Investigators discovered that Basteiro Cesar and Torrejon Pupo had stolen checks from the victim and cashed them.

According to court documents, the two submitted a forged check for $9,000 on Dec. 3 at United Bank of Iowa in Storm Lake. A second forged check for $10,000 was submitted to the same bank on Dec. 22. The women received $12,000 in cash from the checks. The remaining $7,000 was deposited into Basteiro Cesar's personal bank account.

