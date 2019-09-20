STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Two Storm Lake women have been placed on probation after pleading guilty to housing a teenager inside a home that reeked of urine and feces from dozens of animals.
Juana Munoz-Lopez, 59, and Veronica Lopez Munoz, 28, both pleaded guilty in Buena Vista County District Court to one misdemeanor count of child endangerment. Both received deferred judgments and were placed on probation for two years. Each must pay a $625 civil penalty.
The two and Mayra Lopez Munoz were arrested May 15, when Storm Lake police and firefighters removed 30 dogs and 21 cats from the home in the 1000 block of Michigan Street. Officers reported animal urine and feces on the floor and a strong odor from the animal waste.
A 17-year-old juvenile male was removed from the home and placed with a relative.
A child endangerment charge against Mayra Lopez Munoz, 22, was dropped after she pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor animal neglect and was fined $130.