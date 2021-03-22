Storm Lake women plead not guilty to passing forged checks

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Two Storm Lake women have pleaded not guilty of forging checks totaling $19,000 on another person's bank account.

Evelin Basteiro Cesar, 30, and Karina Torrejon Pupo, 21, both entered their written pleas Monday in Buena Vista County District Court. Both are charged with first-degree theft and two counts of forgery.

According to court documents, the victim notified Storm Lake Police on Dec. 23 that two forged checks had been written on his or her bank account. Investigators discovered that Basteiro Cesar and Torrejon Pupo had stolen checks from the victim and cashed them.

The two submitted a forged check for $9,000 on Dec. 3 at United Bank of Iowa in Storm Lake. A second forged check for $10,000 was submitted to the same bank on Dec. 22. The women received $12,000 in cash from the checks. The remaining $7,000 was deposited into Basteiro Cesar's personal bank account, court documents said.

