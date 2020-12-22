Stowe sentenced to life in prison for grandmother's murder

ONAWA, Iowa -- There was little to say and no uncertainty about the sentence that awaited Eliot Stowe.
Found guilty in November of first-degree murder for the 2018 bludgeoning death of his grandmother, Stowe was sentenced Tuesday to the mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
The 15-minute hearing in Monona County District Court couldn't have been more routine. No victim impact statements. No statements by either the defense or prosecution.
When District Judge Zachary Hindman asked if he wanted to say anything before he was sentenced, Stowe declined.
"Not today, your honor," Stowe said.
Hindman proceeded with sentencing Stowe, 23, to prison and ordered him, as required by Iowa law, to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of his grandmother, a total that is unlikely to ever be paid.
Hindman, who presided over the August trial after Stowe waived his right to a jury trial, denied a defense request for a new trial, saying his verdict was supported by substantial evidence.
In his verdict, Hindman said evidence showed that Stowe beat Cheryl Stowe, 66, with a baseball bat after chasing her into her bedroom in their rural Castana, Iowa, home sometime from June 23-26, 2018. He then wrapped her body in a rug and duct tape and dumped it at the edge of a cornfield nearby. Investigators found the bat partially burned in a fire pit outside, and attempts had been made to clean up the crime scene inside the home.
When sheriff's deputies came to Stowe's home on June 27, 2018, after her supervisor had asked authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for a meeting, Eliot Stowe told them that a friend had come four or five days earlier to take Cheryl Stowe to the airport. He said he did not know where she had gone.
Two forensic psychologists testified for the defense that Stowe had schizophrenia and was insane when he killed his grandmother. A psychiatrist testified for the prosecution that Stowe was not insane, and his actions to cover up the crime showed he knew that what he had done was wrong.
Hindman agreed with that assessment, saying in his ruling that he didn't doubt that Stowe was suffering from schizophrenia when he killed his grandmother, but evidence showed that the steps he took to carry out the crime and then try to cover it up proved he was not insane at the time.
Stowe was on parole from a previous conviction at the time of his grandmother's murder. Friends testified that Cheryl Stowe had become frustrated with her grandson's struggle to comply with terms of his parole, and prosecutors said he was upset after his grandmother confronted him about turning himself in on an arrest warrant for a parole violation, an action that would likely would have returned him to prison.