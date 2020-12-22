Stowe sentenced to life in prison for grandmother's murder

When sheriff's deputies came to Stowe's home on June 27, 2018, after her supervisor had asked authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for a meeting, Eliot Stowe told them that a friend had come four or five days earlier to take Cheryl Stowe to the airport. He said he did not know where she had gone.

Two forensic psychologists testified for the defense that Stowe had schizophrenia and was insane when he killed his grandmother. A psychiatrist testified for the prosecution that Stowe was not insane, and his actions to cover up the crime showed he knew that what he had done was wrong.

Hindman agreed with that assessment, saying in his ruling that he didn't doubt that Stowe was suffering from schizophrenia when he killed his grandmother, but evidence showed that the steps he took to carry out the crime and then try to cover it up proved he was not insane at the time.

Stowe was on parole from a previous conviction at the time of his grandmother's murder. Friends testified that Cheryl Stowe had become frustrated with her grandson's struggle to comply with terms of his parole, and prosecutors said he was upset after his grandmother confronted him about turning himself in on an arrest warrant for a parole violation, an action that would likely would have returned him to prison.

