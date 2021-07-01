Student accused of putting dried skin in cheese sues Sheldon college

SHELDON, Iowa -- A college student who was accused of putting dried skin shavings in her roommate's cheese has sued the school and the City of Sheldon for violating her constitutional right to due process.
Lindsey Cundiff says Northwest Iowa Community College, the city and police officer Rob Hegenbarth failed to properly investigate the incident or interview witnesses, resulting in disciplinary actions and a misdemeanor assault charge that was later dismissed.
The actions were taken even though Cundiff was not present in videos of the incident posted on social media, said Cundiff, who, according to the lawsuit, was visiting her parents in Pocahontas, Iowa, when it happened.
"The defendant accusations, investigation, discipline process and discipline violated Lindsey Cundiff's right to due process as guaranteed (by the Iowa Constitution)," the lawsuit said.
Filed in O'Brien County District Court, the lawsuit also includes claims of libel against NCC, the city and Hegenbarth and slander against the college. Cundiff is seeking an unspecified amount of monetary damages to compensate for emotional and mental anguish, anxiety, depression and other adverse effects resulting from publicity surrounding her discipline and prosecution.
Because of the ongoing litigation, NCC officials declined to comment on the lawsuit, said Kristin Kollbaum, director of marketing and communications.
"We are aware of the litigation and are in the process of reviewing it," Kollbaum said in an emailed statement.
Doug Phillips, a Sioux City attorney representing the city and Hegenbarth, declined to comment.
The suit stems from a Feb. 9, 2020, incident in which Cundiff's roommate Kyiah Kastner created a video showing roommate Ellie Thompson putting dried skin shavings from her heel into a bag of shredded cheese belonging to a fourth roommate. The video, as well as a video and pictures showing the roommate, unaware of the skin, eating the cheese, were posted on Snapchat. Kastner later admitted to school officials she shaved Thompson's skin and put it in the cheese bag, the lawsuit said.
An initial report compiled by NCC administrators, based in part on statements from other students, indicated Cundiff was involved in the incident with Kastner and Thompson. The college fined the three $100, moved them into separate dorm rooms and put them on notice they'd be evicted from on-campus housing in case of another violation. Cundiff also was stripped of her role as a student ambassador.
On March 13, 2020, police were notified of the incident, and Hegenbarth began an investigation and was provided copies of the incident report and oral statements. A month later, he filed a misdemeanor assault charge against Cundiff, Kastner and Thompson, though he did not interview any of the three and didn't confirm the identities of the students in the Snapchat videos, the lawsuit said.
The charge was reported by numerous local news organizations and attracted national media attention.
Last fall, two NCC students told an administrator that Cundiff was not on campus at the time of the incident and asked to have the incident report changed. As a result, the assault charge against Cundiff, 21, was dismissed in October.
Thompson, 21 of Parker, South Dakota, and Kastner, 21, of Sanborn, Minnesota, both pleaded guilty to assault, received deferred judgments and were placed on probation, fined and ordered to pay restitution to the targeted roommate to reimburse her for counseling she's undergone since the incident. Thompson also pleaded guilty to criminal mischief for killing the roommate's fish.