Student sues Sheldon college, says her right to due process was violated

"We are aware of the litigation and are in the process of reviewing it," Kollbaum said in an emailed statement.

Doug Phillips, a Sioux City attorney representing the city and Hegenbarth, declined to comment.

The suit stems from a Feb. 9, 2020, incident in which Cundiff's roommate Kyiah Kastner created a video showing roommate Ellie Thompson putting dried skin shavings from her heel into a bag of shredded cheese belonging to a fourth roommate. The video, as well as a video and pictures showing the roommate, unaware of the skin, eating the cheese, were posted on Snapchat. Kastner later admitted to school officials she shaved Thompson's skin and put it in the cheese bag, the lawsuit said.

An initial report compiled by NCC administrators, based in part on statements from other students, indicated Cundiff was involved in the incident with Kastner and Thompson. The college fined the three $100, moved them into separate dorm rooms and put them on notice they'd be evicted from on-campus housing in case of another violation. Cundiff also was stripped of her role as a student ambassador.