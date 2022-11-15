'Success Kid' mom says she didn't give former Rep. Steve King permission to use photo

SIOUX CITY — When a photo of her son, Sam, became popular in online memes and was dubbed "Success Kid," Laney Griner was glad it made others happy.

The photo of her then-11-month-old son, clad in a white-and-green shirt, a fistful of sand raised toward his mouth during a trip to the beach in August 2007, made people smile, Griner said, and she didn't mind if people shared memes using the photo on their social media pages.

"Memes are what made it well-known, using it on social media," Griner testified Monday. "If you're not trying to profit from it, it's fair use."

But as she saw the meme pop up more and more as people tried to profit off of it in advertising, Griner eventually copyrighted the photo and hired an agent and attorney to stop people from using it without her permission.

One of those people, she says, was former U.S. Rep. Steve King and his King for Congress re-election committee.

Griner and her son sued King and his campaign for copyright infringement and invasion of privacy, saying the meme was used unlawfully in a fundraising ad on King’s Facebook and campaign pages in January 2020, when King, a Republican from Kiron, was running for re-election in Iowa’s Fourth District. King lost in the primary election to Randy Feenstra, who went on to win the seat in the general election and was re-elected to a second term last week.

The campaign took the ad down within hours of receiving a cease and desist letter from Griner's attorney and also issued an apology at her request. The campaign refused Griner's demand for compensation for using the photo.

"Mr. King's response is it was petty and I'm not paying. That's why this lawsuit was filed, and that's why you're here," Griner's attorney, Stephen Doniger said in his opening statement to jurors in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

King's attorney, Michael Blankenship, told jurors in his opening statement the ad was created by an independent contractor and posted on a website King's campaign didn't own but was designed to be automatically mirrored on numerous similar websites. The ad generated $28 in contributions before the "Success Kid" meme was pulled down, but Griner sought $150,000 compensation.

"Why has a federal lawsuit gone on for over a year for $28?" Blankenship asked. "Evidence will show that instead of asking for money, she went to the New York Times."

Griner testified that neither King, who was seated a few feet away from her in the courtroom, his campaign nor anyone else working for him asked for permission to use the photo, and she became aware of the ad through social media.

Griner gained national media attention after going on social media for her demand that King remove the photo, according to the lawsuit. The Jacksonville, Florida, woman said she was opposed to the conservative King’s political views and remarks and never would have granted him permission to use her son’s photo, which she registered for copyright in February 2012 and has earned tens of thousands of dollars in licensing agreements from companies such as Coca-Cola, Microsoft and Verizon to use it in advertising and for merchandise.

Despite the King campaign complying with her demands within hours, Griner didn't stop publicizing its use on King's website, Blankenship said.

"The barrage didn't stop. It wasn't enough. Why wasn't it enough?" Blankenship said, telling jurors that evidence presented during the trial will answer that question.

Griner had yet to be questioned by her lawyer about what happened after the meme appeared on King's campaign page when the trial ended for the day. She will return to the stand at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Doniger said he would be asking jurors to award Laney and Sam Griner damages at the conclusion of the trial, but did not name an amount.