'Success Kid' mom wants only appropriate usage of son's photo

SIOUX CITY — When granting permission for usage of her son's image, Laney Griner tries to ensure the popular "Success Kid" meme will be used appropriately.

No beer ads or other uses that would be inappropriate in association with the photo of her then-11-month-old son, Sam.

Instead, she's granted free usage of it to a children's charity. She limits other uses to what she called uplifting, fun or family-friendly messages.

"I want to try to control what I can," Griner testified Tuesday, the second day of trial in her copyright infringement lawsuit against former U.S. Rep. Steve King and his King for Congress re-election committee.

The Success Kid meme appeared in a fundraising ad on King’s Facebook and campaign pages in January 2020, when King, a Republican from Kiron, was in the midst of an unsuccessful run for re-election in Iowa’s Fourth District. Griner says the photo was used without her permission, and Sam is also suing King and the campaign for invasion of privacy.

Griner testified the photo appeared on King's site for about 24 hours before it was taken down upon her request. King refused to compensate her for its usage, Griner's lawyer told jurors in U.S. District Court in Sioux City during his opening statement Monday, leading to the lawsuit.

Some 20 licensing contracts for use of the image paying as much as $15,000 have been entered into evidence. They include well-known corporations such as Coca-Cola and Microsoft to unheard-of foreign companies from Sweden and Germany.

The photo, taken in 2007 at the beach near the Griners' home in Jacksonville, Florida, and showing the toddler raising a fistful of sand to his face, began popping up in social media about a year after Griner posted it to her personal page on Flickr, an online photo hosting site, and she didn't like how it was being used. Before copyrighting it in 2012, she licensed it with Getty Images for use as a stock photo, thinking that would give her greater control over its use.

Since its copyright, Griner said, she has been able to control what types of ads and merchandise it becomes associated with and stop other unauthorized uses.

"With regard to the photo of your son's image, is your only concern making money off of it?" her attorney, Stephen Doniger asked.

"No, absolutely not," Griner said. "I love the association of goodwill and kindness that's associated with it, and I want to keep that up."

During cross-examination from King's attorney, Michael Blankenship, Griner admitted more than once she didn't remember seeing how a company ultimately used the photo and couldn't say if the uses were the family-friendly type she prefers.

"We've had several contracts over the years, and I have memory problems," she said. "They usually send me an example of what they want to do."

Griner couldn't recall exactly how MTV Latin America used the meme in 2016, but believed it was animated in a show.

CBS also contracted to use the meme in a TV show and posted it with what Griner said she believed to be an explicit reference to the male anatomy. Nonetheless, she had given her approval.

Charting the dates of 21 licensing contracts, Blankenship showed 18 occurred from 2013-2017. There was one in 2019 and none in 2018 and 2020.

In 2021, after gaining national media attention for her demand that King remove the photo, Griner agreed to two contracts for the photo's usage.

"This is how it goes, it waxes and wanes," Griner told Blankenship.

Griner disagreed with Blankenship's statement that use of the meme had "gone downhill" from a high of five licensing agreements totaling tens of thousands of dollars in 2013 to just one in 2019 for $1,000.

"To me, I'm happy with any contract I get," she said. "I consider any contract a success. This isn't a business for me."

According to the lawsuit, the Griners are seeking at least $75,000 in damages from King.