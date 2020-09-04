 Skip to main content
Supreme Court suspends Sioux City lawyer's license
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Supreme Court has suspended a Sioux City lawyer's license for three months because of ethical violations.

In a 20-page ruling issued Friday, the court said John P. Beauvais Jr. was "woefully underprepared" and pressured his client into accepting a $15,000 personal injury lawsuit settlement. The client, the order said, had initially rejected the offer, saying she'd rather get nothing, but Beauvais provided her with false information to persuade her to accept it.

After the case was settled, the client complained to the Iowa Supreme Court Attorney Disciplinary Board, which filed a complaint with the Iowa Supreme Court Grievance Commission.

John P. Beauvais, Jr., Deck Law

Beauvais, Jr.
