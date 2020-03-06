Supreme Court upholds ruling Hinton couple must pay $2.1M share of settlement

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday upheld a district court judge's ruling that a Hinton, Iowa, couple must pay their lawyer more than $2.1 million for representing them in talks that resulted in a $7.5 million settlement with the city of Sioux City.
The Supreme Court affirmed a ruling that Sioux City attorney Stan Munger's contingency fee contract in which he was entitled to one-third of the settlement was reasonable and valid.
Chad and Rosanne Plante had appealed District Judge Nancy Whittenburg's March 2019 ruling, saying the fee was in violation of an Iowa professional lawyer conduct rule that prohibits lawyers from collecting unreasonable fees.
"On our review, we conclude the one-third contingency fee contract was reasonable at the time of its inception," Chief Justice Susan Christensen wrote in the court's opinion.
Munger represented the Plantes in their claim against the city in connection with a 2016 crash in which a city bus struck Chad Plante's vehicle at the intersection of Lewis Boulevard and Outer Drive and caused serious injuries to him.
In August 2018, the Plantes settled their claim with Sioux City through mediation. Munger sued the Plantes a month later, saying the couple had breached their contract and had not paid the agreed-upon contingency fee.
The Plantes sought to have the contract declared void and unenforceable, arguing that Munger's firm, Munger, Reinschmidt & Denne, was seeking to collect an unreasonable fee and expenses. The Plantes said Munger's firm was entitled to only a fraction of that amount and authorized him to withdraw $380,000 from a trust account holding the settlement funds, exceeding the total of $37,353 that the firm had tallied for legal work
In a ruling filed in Woodbury County District Court, Whittenburg ruled in Munger's favor and entered a judgment of $2,179,456 -- Munger's share of the settlement, minus the $380,000 the Plantes had already paid.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
