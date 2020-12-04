Surber appeals murder conviction to Nebraska Supreme Court

DAKOTA CITY -- In an expected move, Andres Surber's attorney has appealed the Wakefield, Nebraska, man's first-degree murder conviction for the shooting death and dismemberment of another man.
Todd Lancaster filed a notice of appeal Thursday in Dakota County District Court, just ahead of the 30-day deadline from Surber's Nov. 6 sentencing.
A brief containing the basis for the appeal will be filed at a later date with the Nebraska Supreme Court.
On Sept. 3, a jury found Surber, 29, guilty of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm for the Nov. 1, 2016, death and dismemberment of 42-year-old Kraig Kubik.
District Judge Bryan Meismer sentenced Surber last month to life in prison without parole for murder, plus 25-50 years on the other charges.
Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy in Lincoln, said after the sentencing hearing that he would appeal, challenging the admissibility of some of the evidence allowed at trial and Surber's mental competency. Twice Surber, diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar symptoms, was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial. His competency was restored both times.
Six days before trial, the defense again moved to have Surber's competency determined, and a state forensic psychiatrist testified the day before jury selection began that he did not believe Surber was competent to stand trial. Meismer ruled that Surber was competent to assist in his own defense, and the trial proceeded.
Surber was found guilty a week later. He claimed self-defense, testifying that Kubik pulled a gun on him after he had gone to Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, home late at night to discuss picking up a car he had sold to Kubik. Surber said he grabbed the gun from Kubik and shot him from inches away below his left ear. Surber said he then panicked, took the body to an abandoned family farm and cut up the body to hide it.
Trial evidence showed that a fingerprint on a knife found on the ground near a car containing some of Kubik's remains matched Surber's right thumb. Blood matching Kubik's DNA was found inside Surber's car, on his boots and a pair of pants. The gun used to kill Kubik was never found, and Surber testified he threw it in a creek.
