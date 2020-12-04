Surber appeals murder conviction to Nebraska Supreme Court

Six days before trial, the defense again moved to have Surber's competency determined, and a state forensic psychiatrist testified the day before jury selection began that he did not believe Surber was competent to stand trial. Meismer ruled that Surber was competent to assist in his own defense, and the trial proceeded.

Surber was found guilty a week later. He claimed self-defense, testifying that Kubik pulled a gun on him after he had gone to Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, home late at night to discuss picking up a car he had sold to Kubik. Surber said he grabbed the gun from Kubik and shot him from inches away below his left ear. Surber said he then panicked, took the body to an abandoned family farm and cut up the body to hide it.

Trial evidence showed that a fingerprint on a knife found on the ground near a car containing some of Kubik's remains matched Surber's right thumb. Blood matching Kubik's DNA was found inside Surber's car, on his boots and a pair of pants. The gun used to kill Kubik was never found, and Surber testified he threw it in a creek.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.