Surber asked girlfriend to shoot him day he was arrested

DAKOTA CITY -- When Dayana Galvan came home on her lunch break from work on Nov. 2, 2016, she found her boyfriend, Andres Surber, walking around the house, acting unusual.
As he asked her to shave his head, she recalled him telling her previously that if he committed another crime, he was going to shave his head. Galvan testified Tuesday that Surber did not say what crime he had committed, but she told him she didn't have time to cut his hair before going back to work.
He then handed her his revolver and asked her to kill him.
"I told him if I was going to kill him I wouldn't shoot him," she said, and handed the gun back to him. "He was just acting weird."
It was the last time Galvan would see Surber, and her brother, Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, free. Police showed up at the Wakefield, Nebraska, house where they all lived and arrested Surber and Galvan-Hernandez for the shooting death and dismemberment of Kraig Kubik the night before.
Surber, 29, has pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is accused of shooting Kubik with a 9mm firearm and cutting up the body.
Galvan-Hernandez, 22, is serving a 50-60-year prison sentence after pleading to attempted second-degree murder and accessory to a felony.
Prosecutors believe Surber shot Kubik at Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, trailer. Kubik's right arm and right leg were found inside the trunk of a car at the Surber family's vacant farm 24 miles away the day after he died. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert near the farmhouse.
Dr. Thomas Carroll, a now-retired medical examiner in Sioux City, said Kubik, 42, died of a single, loose-contact gunshot wound behind the left ear.
"The gun was basically or almost touching the skin" when it was fired, Carroll testified.
Carroll removed one bullet from Kubik's head and it was tested at the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab by Amy Weber, who testified that because of damage to the bullet, she couldn't determine exactly what caliber it was. It could have been a 9mm luger, .38 special, .357 magnum or .357 sig, she said.
Investigators have not recovered any guns in the case.
Galvan testified that a few months prior to Kubik's death, she traveled with Surber to his cousin's house in Sioux City, where he withdrew cash from her credit card to buy a revolver from another man she didn't know. Surber told her it was a 9mm, she sad, and called it his "Little 9," constantly carrying it tucked into his front waistband.
Surber's attorney, Todd Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, asked Galvan about her interview with an investigator seven days after Kubik's death in which she said she had not seen Surber's revolver for a long time and that Surber had told her he had lost it.
Galvan said she didn't remember saying that to the investigator.
"Your memory back then may be more accurate than your testimony today, do you agree with that?" Lancaster asked her.
"Yes," she said.
