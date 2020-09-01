Surber asked girlfriend to shoot him day he was arrested

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- When Dayana Galvan came home on her lunch break from work on Nov. 2, 2016, she found her boyfriend, Andres Surber, walking around the house, acting unusual.

As he asked her to shave his head, she recalled him telling her previously that if he committed another crime, he was going to shave his head. Galvan testified Tuesday that Surber did not say what crime he had committed, but she told him she didn't have time to cut his hair before going back to work.

He then handed her his revolver and asked her to kill him.

"I told him if I was going to kill him I wouldn't shoot him," she said, and handed the gun back to him. "He was just acting weird."

It was the last time Galvan would see Surber, and her brother, Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, free. Police showed up at the Wakefield, Nebraska, house where they all lived and arrested Surber and Galvan-Hernandez for the shooting death and dismemberment of Kraig Kubik the night before.