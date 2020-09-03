Surber found guilty of murder

DAKOTA CITY -- Kraig Kubik's family waited nearly four years for this day. Why not hang out late into the night to hear the words they had hoped to hear?
At about 8 p.m. Thursday, after nearly four hours of deliberations, jurors found Andres Surber guilty of shooting Kubik, 42, on Nov. 1, 2016, and dismembering the body.
Family members maintained their composure as the verdict was read. Some dabbed tears from their eyes with tissue before exiting the courtroom smiling and hugging one another. A victim coordinator said the family did not wish to comment.
Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, was found guilty of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Sentencing was set for Nov. 6 in Dakota District Court.
"We appreciate the thoughtful deliberation given by the jury in this matter. We also appreciate the hard work of all law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation," Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said in a statement.
Surber showed no visible reaction to the verdict.
His attorney, Todd Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, declined to comment, saying it would be inappropriate for him to make a statement until after sentencing.
The verdict came at the conclusion of six days of evidence that prosecutors said showed Surber went to Kubik's rural Emerson trailer at about 10:40 p.m. Nov. 1, 2016 with the intent to kill him. The two had an ongoing dispute over a broken-down Dodge Charger that Surber had sold to Kubik.
Testifying in his own defense, Surber said Kubik had failed to pay for it, so he had planned to repossess it. He said he went with Brayan Galvan-Hernandez to Kubik's home that night to air up a flat tire so he could come by the next morning with a trailer to haul the car away.
"When he pulled out a gun, that all changed," Surber said.
Surber claimed he acted in self-defense, wresting the gun away from Kubik before firing one shot inches away from Kubik's head and below his left ear.
Surber and Galvan-Hernandez loaded the body into Surber's Impala and, Surber said, planned to take him to a hospital in Wayne. Rrealizing Kubik was dead, Surber said he got scared and didn't know what else to do. They drove to a vacant Surber family farm several miles away. There, Surber cut up the body, dumping the torso, intestines, an arm and a leg in a culvert nearby. Kubik's right arm and leg were stashed in the car's trunk.
Authorities were called to Kubik's home on Nov. 2, after a school superintendent asked them to check on him because his son had come to school that morning and was telling his teacher that his dad was dead.
At Kubik's home, they found a pool of blood on the ground next to the Charger and one of Kubik's boots. His other boot and his socks were found along a trail in which something had been dragged.
Surveillance video from Kubik's trailer showed Surber and Galvan-Hernandez enter Kubik's home, then exit with him. The shooting occurred just out of the camera's range.
At the same time authorities began to look for the two men, they received a tip about suspicious activity at the Surber farm earlier that morning. There, investigators found the Impala with Kubik's limbs inside and a bloody knife on the ground nearby. The rest of his remains were found three days later.
Surber and Galvan-Hernandez were arrested that afternoon at a Wakefield home. Galvan-Hernandez is serving 50-60 years in prison after entering a plea earlier in the case
At trial, prosecutors showed that a fingerprint on the knife matched Surber's right thumb. Blood that matched Kubik's DNA was found inside Surber's Impala and on his boots and a pair of pants. Though the gun used to kill Kubik was never found, Surber's then-girlfriend testified that she had seen him buy a 9mm revolver months earlier and that he carried it everywhere with him. Surber denied owning a 9mm handgun.
Prosecutors said it was clear that Surber went to Kubik's home with the intent to kill him.
"The state would suggest to you that this is not murder in self-defense. This has the hallmark of premeditated murder, almost an execution of Kraig Kubik," Corey O'Brien, an assistant Nebraska Attorney General appointed as a special deputy Dakota County Attorney, told jurors during his closing argument.
The verdict had been a long time coming, and through the various twists and turns of the case, it may have seemed at times that the case might never go to trial.
Twice Surber, diagnosed with schizophrenia and biopolar symptoms, was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial. His competency was restored both times.
A week before trial, he "fired" Lancaster, only to have District Judge Bryan Meismer rule that instead of representing himself, Surber needed a lawyer to help with such a complicated case.
