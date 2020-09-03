Surber found guilty of murder

The verdict came at the conclusion of six days of evidence that prosecutors said showed Surber went to Kubik's rural Emerson trailer at about 10:40 p.m. Nov. 1, 2016 with the intent to kill him. The two had an ongoing dispute over a broken-down Dodge Charger that Surber had sold to Kubik.

Testifying in his own defense, Surber said Kubik had failed to pay for it, so he had planned to repossess it. He said he went with Brayan Galvan-Hernandez to Kubik's home that night to air up a flat tire so he could come by the next morning with a trailer to haul the car away.

"When he pulled out a gun, that all changed," Surber said.

Surber claimed he acted in self-defense, wresting the gun away from Kubik before firing one shot inches away from Kubik's head and below his left ear.

Surber and Galvan-Hernandez loaded the body into Surber's Impala and, Surber said, planned to take him to a hospital in Wayne. Rrealizing Kubik was dead, Surber said he got scared and didn't know what else to do. They drove to a vacant Surber family farm several miles away. There, Surber cut up the body, dumping the torso, intestines, an arm and a leg in a culvert nearby. Kubik's right arm and leg were stashed in the car's trunk.