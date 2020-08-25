Surber jury selection to stretch into 2nd day

Once testimony begins, the trial will shift to the Dakota County Courthouse, where a last-minute hearing on Surber's mental competency took place Monday, resulting in a late-night ruling in which District Judge Bryan Meismer ruled Surber competent to stand trial. The ruling capped off a busy week of rulings and motions.

Meismer on Aug. 17 granted a motion by Todd Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, to withdraw as Surber's attorney after Lancaster said Surber no longer wanted him as his attorney and had "fired' him. Meismer agreed to allow Surber to represent himself at trial and appointed Lancaster and his office as standby counsel.

After prosecutors asked Meismer to reconsider his ruling, the judge reversed his decision the following day and reinstated Lancaster, saying that Surber would benefit from legal counsel for such a complicated case.

The defense on Wednesday filed a motion to determine Surber's competency to stand trial after "firing" his attorney. A state forensic psychiatrist interviewed Surber Thursday, filed a report on Friday and testified Monday that he did not believe Surber was competent to stand trial or that he could effectively communicate with his attorneys.