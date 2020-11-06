Surber sentenced to life in prison for murder

DAKOTA CITY -- The judge, the prosecutor, the defense attorney -- all agreed that no prison sentence was going to rectify a sad, tragic situation in which Kraig Kubik was shot and killed more than four years ago.
Yet, for Kubik's father, Donald, Friday's sentencing of Andres Surber to life in prison without parole brought a bit of closure for which he'd been waiting a long time.
"It's a relief," Donald Kubik said after the hearing in Dakota County District Court. "It's as good as it can get. There was no question about who done what."
On Sept. 3, a jury found Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, guilty of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm for the Nov. 1, 2016, death and dismemberment of the 42-year-old Kubik.
"This entire situation is sad," District Judge Bryan Meismer said. "I know that any sentence will not make things right."
Surber's life sentence for murder was mandated by state law. Meismer sentenced Surber to 25-50 years in prison on each of the other two counts and ordered them to be served consecutively, or back to back, with each other and the life sentence.
Surber spoke briefly before he was sentenced. His quiet voice was hard to hear, but he ended his statement by telling Meismer, "I still love my Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian."
Defense attorney Todd Lancaster said he will appeal the verdict.
"At trial, Mr. Surber testified he acted in self-defense. Obviously, Mr. Surber doesn't agree with the verdict of the jury," said Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy.
During the trial's six days, jurors heard testimony and saw evidence that Surber went to Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, trailer at about 10:40 p.m. The two had an ongoing dispute over a broken-down Dodge Charger that Surber had sold to Kubik.
Surber testified that he had planned to repossess the car and had gone with Brayan Galvan-Hernandez to Kubik's home that night to air up a flat tire so he could haul the car away the following day.
Surveillance video from Kubik's trailer showed Surber and Galvan-Hernandez enter Kubik's home, then exit with him. As the three of them walked to the car, Surber said, Kubik pulled a gun on him. Surber said he took the gun from Kubik and fired one shot inches away from Kubik's head and below his left ear. The shooting occurred just out of the surveillance camera's range.
After realizing Kubik was dead, Surber said he panicked, taking the body to a vacant Surber family farm several miles away. There, Surber cut up the body, dumping the torso, intestines, an arm and a leg in a culvert nearby. Kubik's right arm and leg were stashed in the car's trunk and left at the farm.
Authorities were called to Kubik's home the morning of Nov. 2, after his son arrived at school and told his teacher that his dad was dead. At Kubik's home, they found a pool of blood on the ground next to the Charger.
Surber and Galvan-Hernandez were arrested that afternoon at a Wakefield home. Galvan-Hernandez is serving 50-60 years in prison after entering a plea earlier in the case.
Trial evidence showed that a fingerprint on a knife found on the ground near the car containing Kubik's remains matched Surber's right thumb. Blood matching Kubik's DNA was found inside Surber's car, on his boots and a pair of pants. The gun used to kill Kubik was never found, and Surber testified he threw it in a creek.
Corey O'Brien, an assistant Nebraska Attorney General appointed as a special deputy Dakota County Attorney, said Friday that the fact that Kubik's body was dismembered after his death prevented it from being considered as an aggravating circumstance that could have been used to seek the death penalty for Surber.
"The fact that this was not a death penalty case doesn't take away from the fact this was cold, calculated murder," O'Brien said. "Mr. Kubik had his faults, but his fate was undeserved. The consequence is that Mr. Surber never set foot outside of a prison cell again."
Lancaster has 30 days to file a notice of appeal. He said he plans to challenge the admissibility of some of the evidence allowed at trial. Also at issue will be Surber's mental competency. Twice Surber, diagnosed with schizophrenia and biopolar symptoms, was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial. His competency was restored both times.
Six days before trial, the defense again moved to have Surber's competency determined, and a state forensic psychiatrist testified the day before jury selection began that he did not believe Surber was competent to stand trial.
Meismer ruled hours later that after observing Surber speaking with and exchanging written notes with his attorneys during the hearing, he was competent to assist in his own defense, and the trial would proceed.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.