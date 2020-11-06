Surber sentenced to life in prison for murder

Authorities were called to Kubik's home the morning of Nov. 2, after his son arrived at school and told his teacher that his dad was dead. At Kubik's home, they found a pool of blood on the ground next to the Charger.

Surber and Galvan-Hernandez were arrested that afternoon at a Wakefield home. Galvan-Hernandez is serving 50-60 years in prison after entering a plea earlier in the case.

Trial evidence showed that a fingerprint on a knife found on the ground near the car containing Kubik's remains matched Surber's right thumb. Blood matching Kubik's DNA was found inside Surber's car, on his boots and a pair of pants. The gun used to kill Kubik was never found, and Surber testified he threw it in a creek.

Corey O'Brien, an assistant Nebraska Attorney General appointed as a special deputy Dakota County Attorney, said Friday that the fact that Kubik's body was dismembered after his death prevented it from being considered as an aggravating circumstance that could have been used to seek the death penalty for Surber.

"The fact that this was not a death penalty case doesn't take away from the fact this was cold, calculated murder," O'Brien said. "Mr. Kubik had his faults, but his fate was undeserved. The consequence is that Mr. Surber never set foot outside of a prison cell again."