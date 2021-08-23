 Skip to main content
Suspect charged with setting fire at Esquire Club
SIOUX CITY -- Police have arrested a man on suspicion of setting a fire that damaged a Sioux City nightclub early Sunday.

Valon Jackson mugshot

Jackson

Valon Jackson, 36, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Monday on charges of second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary. Police say that Jackson and another unidentified male forced open a door and set fire to the Esquire Club, also known as the After Set, 414 W. Seventh St.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 8:15 a.m. Investigators determined arson was the case of the fire, which caused more than $20,000 in damage.

A Sioux City police news release said that Jackson's motive for the crime appeared to be animosity toward the club.

Initial descriptions of the second suspect were of a Black male, but video evidence obtained by police showed a white male with Jackson, police said.

The fire remains under investigation.

