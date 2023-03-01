HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Louisiana man is in custody on suspicion of fatally shooting another man at a work site Wednesday near Hartington.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office was called to the site near the intersection of Nebraska Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately a mile north of Hartington, in the morning. Deputies found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, and witnesses were attempting life-saving measures, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The victim was transported to Avera Sacred Heart in Yankton, South Dakota, where he died.

Sheriff's deputies took David Phillips, 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, into custody at the scene. Charges are pending.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred during a workplace argument between Phillips and the victim, whose identity has not been released, pending notification of family.

The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate the shooting.