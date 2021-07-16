Suspect in December shooting at Mavericks arrested in Indiana

SIOUX CITY -- A suspect in a December shooting outside a Sioux City gentleman's club was arrested Friday in Indiana.
The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force took Rudy Johnson, 26, into custody in Hammond, Indiana. He awaits extradition back to Sioux City.
Johnson was wanted on charges of willful injury, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.
He is suspected of shooting Krista Kruckenberg, 28, of Sioux Falls, outside Mavericks Gentlemen's Club, 416 Cunningham Drive, on Dec. 20.
Police have said that Kruckenberg, who was a waitress/bartender at Mavericks at the time but was there the night of the shooting on her night off, was among a group of people watching an altercation between two people in the bar's parking lot when the shooter, who was not involved in the fight, fired shots toward the fight. It was not known if Kruckenberg was the intended target or was unintentionally struck.
Three days after the shooting, police alerted the public they were searching for Johnson, who they believed had fled to Sioux Falls after the shooting.