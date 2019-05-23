SIOUX CITY -- A 24-year-old man believed to be involved in a fatal assault on Fourth Street in July 2018 was arrested in Mexico Monday, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department.
Police were seeking Ray Avila, of Sioux City, on charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault causing serious injury in connection with the death of 31-year-old Peter Johnson. A warrant was issued for Avila's arrest in August.
According to the statement, U.S. Marshals narrowed their search to a small town in Jalisco, Mexico, where Avila had familial connections and was thought to have been hiding since fleeing the United States. Acting on information provided by the U.S. Marshals Service, Mexican authorities located and arrested Avila Monday evening.
The statement said Avila will be transported back to Woodbury County to face both charges, which each carry a possible sentence of five years in prison.
Shortly after 2 a.m. July 29, police were called to the 1100 block of Fourth Street for an assault. A man later identified as Johnson had suffered a head injury in the incident and later succumbed to his injuries.