HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Prosecutors have filed a second attempted murder charge against a Fordyce, Nebraska, man already charged with a July stabbing.
Cedar County Attorney Ed Matney filed an amended complaint Thursday in Cedar County Court charging Kevin Haug with a second count of attempted first-degree murder in addition to new charges of assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and criminal mischief.
A preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for Wednesday.
Haug, 44, already faced charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, burglary, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The burglary charge was not included in the amended complaint.
Haug was located later that night, when he rammed a police car in Yankton, South Dakota, in a stolen U-Haul truck and led authorities on a chase across the Missouri River into Nebraska. He was apprehended after a motor vehicle collision in which he was injured.
In the new complaint, Haug is charged with attempting to kill a deputy with his vehicle and injuring a second deputy by running into his vehicle.
Haug was hospitalized for about three weeks in Omaha before he was arrested and returned to Cedar County.
Olson underwent surgery for a stab wound in his upper right abdomen and was treated for cuts on his forehead, left hand and lower left abdomen.