{{featured_button_text}}

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Prosecutors have filed a second attempted murder charge against a Fordyce, Nebraska, man already charged with a July stabbing.

Kevin Haug mugshot

Haug

Cedar County Attorney Ed Matney filed an amended complaint Thursday in Cedar County Court charging Kevin Haug with a second count of attempted first-degree murder in addition to new charges of assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and criminal mischief.

Sioux City man sentenced to 10 years prison for fatal stabbing
Siouxland Crime & Courts

Sioux City man sentenced to 10 years prison for fatal stabbing

A preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for Wednesday.

Haug, 44, already faced charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, burglary, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The burglary charge was not included in the amended complaint.

Suspect in Sioux City hotel room murder withdraws request to plead guilty
Siouxland Crime & Courts

Suspect in Sioux City hotel room murder withdraws request to plead guilty

Haug is suspected of breaking into a Fordyce home July 2 and stabbing Jimmy Olson, then fleeing.

Haug was located later that night, when he rammed a police car in Yankton, South Dakota, in a stolen U-Haul truck and led authorities on a chase across the Missouri River into Nebraska. He was apprehended after a motor vehicle collision in which he was injured.

In the new complaint, Haug is charged with attempting to kill a deputy with his vehicle and injuring a second deputy by running into his vehicle.

Haug was hospitalized for about three weeks in Omaha before he was arrested and returned to Cedar County.

Olson underwent surgery for a stab wound in his upper right abdomen and was treated for cuts on his forehead, left hand and lower left abdomen.

Monona County man accused of killing grandmother waives right to speedy trial
Sioux City man sentenced to 50 years in prison for stabbing another man to death

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments