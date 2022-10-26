Suspect in Laurel homicides released from Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. — The man facing four murder charges for the Aug. 4 shooting deaths of four Laurel, Nebraska, residents has been released from a Lincoln hospital, where he had been treated for severe burns since his arrest.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth Wednesday morning and transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections' Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said he did not know Jones' current health condition, but offenders sent to the Reception and Treatment Center typically are housed there for ongoing medical treatment.

It is not clear when Jones will be transported to Cedar County, where he is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda and Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney did not immediately return messages seeking details of Jones' return.

No court dates have been set in Cedar County Court. Judge Douglas Luebe on Aug. 6 set Jones' bond at $5 million.

Jones is charged with the shooting deaths of Gene Twiford, 86, his wife, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, who were found inside their home and Michele Ebeling, 57, who was found in her home nearby.

Authorities responded to a reported explosion in the early morning hours at 209 Elm St., where they found Ebeling's body with two gunshot wounds.

A second fire at the Twiford home at 503 Elm St. is believed to have started at about the same time, and responders found the bodies of the three family members, all with gunshot wounds.

Jones, who lived across the street from Ebeling, was arrested without incident at his home about 24 hours later and was transported to the Lincoln hospital for treatment of serious burns over a large portion of his body. The Cedar County Sheriff's Office arranged for private security to guard Jones while he was hospitalized.

According to court documents, Jones left three receipts, including one for gas at Rath's Mini Mart in Laurel and another for a six-gallon gas canister from a Sioux City hardware store at Ebeling's home, and surveillance camera footage from Rath's showed Jones filling up to gas canisters the evening before the fires.

During a search of the Twiford home, authorities found a Ruger .57-caliber pistol Jones had bought in 2021, and the Twifords' wounds were consistent with that weapon.

Search warrant affidavits filed in the case show that Jones' wife, Carrie Jones, was seen at Ebeling's home shortly after the explosion was reported, and she told police during an interview she had been there early that morning.

Authorities have searched the Jones residence twice and have seized two knives, four firearms and several boxes of ammunition. Also seized were iPhones, two Apple Watches, a MacBook and an iPad.

During the second search, authorities were looking for burned clothing and shoes matching impressions observed at the Twiford home. According to court documents, Carrie Jones had previously told investigators she peeled off Jason Jones' remaining clothing when he returned home. No burnt clothing was found during the search, but two pairs of shoes were seized.

No charges have been filed against Carrie Jones.