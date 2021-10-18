Suspect in Mavericks shooting now charged in federal court

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of shooting a woman outside a Sioux City gentleman's club now faces federal prosecution.

A complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charges Rudy Johnson, 27, with one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition. He also faces possible revocation of his supervised release from a previous federal conviction for a 2012 armed robbery.

A federal grand jury has yet to return an indictment in his case.

Johnson is accused of shooting Krista Kruckenberg, 28, of Sioux Falls, outside Mavericks Gentlemen's Club, 416 Cunningham Drive, on Dec. 20.

According to court documents, Kruckenberg and her friends began arguing with another woman and her friends, and they went outside to fight. During the fight between Kruckenberg's friend and a woman who was Johnson's girlfriend, Johnson fired eight shots into the group of people watching. Kruckenberg was struck six or seven times, including in her jaw, shoulder, pelvis, foot and both arms. Johnson then grabbed his girlfriend and they fled.

Johnson was arrested July 16 in Indiana.

He was charged in Woodbury County District Court with willful injury, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, reckless use of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm and was to stand trial Oct. 26.

Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings filed for a dismissal of the case last week after the federal complaint was filed. District Judge Roger Sailer dismissed the case Friday.

Johnson was sentenced in 2013 to more than 16 years in federal prison, but a portion of that sentence was vacated in accordance with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the wording in one of the charges of which he and his co-defendants was convicted was unconstitutional.

In December, a federal judge resentenced Johnson to time served and placed him on three years' supervised release. Johnson was subsequently released from federal prison.

