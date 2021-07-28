 Skip to main content
Suspect in Mavericks shooting returned to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been returned to Sioux City to face charges related to a December shooting outside a Sioux City gentleman's club.

Rudy Johnson mugshot

Johnson

Rudy Johnson, 26, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Tuesday afternoon on charges of willful injury, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $100,000.

He is accused of shooting Krista Kruckenberg, 28, of Sioux Falls, outside Mavericks Gentlemen's Club, 416 Cunningham Drive, on Dec. 20.

According to court documents, Kruckenberg, was a waitress/bartender at Mavericks but was there on her night off with friends. Kruckenberg and her friends began arguing with another woman and her friends and they went outside to fight. A fight ensued between Kruckenberg's friend and another woman who was Johnson's girlfriend. During the fight, Johnson fired eight shots into the group of people watching, and Kruckenberg was struck six or seven times. Johnson then grabbed his girlfriend and they fled.

Witnesses identified Johnson as the shooter, court documents said. He was arrested July 16 in Indiana.

Kruckenberg was hospitalized for a gunshot beneath her jaw that exited her ear. Another shot struck her in the left shoulder and exited out her right breast. She also was hit in the pelvis, right foot and both forearms.

