Suspect in Mavericks shooting returned to Sioux City

Rudy Johnson, 26, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Tuesday afternoon on charges of willful injury, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $100,000.

According to court documents, Kruckenberg, was a waitress/bartender at Mavericks but was there on her night off with friends. Kruckenberg and her friends began arguing with another woman and her friends and they went outside to fight. A fight ensued between Kruckenberg's friend and another woman who was Johnson's girlfriend. During the fight, Johnson fired eight shots into the group of people watching, and Kruckenberg was struck six or seven times. Johnson then grabbed his girlfriend and they fled.