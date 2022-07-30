Suspect in Milford homicide case ordered to get psychiatric evaluation

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A judge has halted proceedings in a Dickinson County murder case after granting a defense request for a psychiatric evaluation of the suspect.

District Judge Carl Petersen on Thursday ordered Christian Goyne-Yarns to be transported from the Dickinson County Jail to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Oakdale so doctors can determine his mental competency to stand trial for the Feb. 3 fatal shooting of Shelby Woizeschke.

If Goyne-Yarns is found mentally incompetent to stand trial, he would remain in Oakdale for treatment to restore his competency.

Petersen suspended further proceedings in the case, which was scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 16 in Dickinson County District Court.

Goyne-Yarns' attorneys had asked for the mental health evaluation in a motion filed Monday after having had several meetings with him to help him prepare for trial.

"Counsel believes that the defendant's current mental condition makes it impossible to effectively assist in his own defense," they wrote in their motion.

Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Jackson, Minnesota, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder. He's charged with shooting Woizeschke in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford, Iowa, as she arrived for work. According to court documents, she was shot at least twice and was able to call 911 and identify Goyne-Yarns as her assailant. He was arrested about an hour and a half after the shooting.

Woizeschke, 24, of Spencer, Iowa, died in a Sioux Falls hospital Feb. 6. She had two young sons from a previous relationship with Goyne-Yarns.

If found guilty as charged, Goyne-Yarns would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.