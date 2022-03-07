 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect in Milford shooting pleads not guilty of murder

  • 0

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Minnesota man has pleaded not guilty of fatally shooting a woman outside her Milford, Iowa, workplace.

Christian Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Jackson, Minnesota, entered his written plea Monday in Dickinson County District Court to first-degree murder. His trial was scheduled for May 3.

Christian Goyne-Yarns mug

Goyne-Yarns

Goyne-Yarns is accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke at least twice in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on Feb. 3. She died Feb. 6 at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Woizeschke called 911 after being shot and identified Goyne-Yarns as the shooter. He was arrested about an hour and a half after the shooting, court documents said.

Woizeschke, 24, of Spencer, Iowa, had two sons, ages 5 and 3, from a previous relationship with Goyne-Yarns.

If found guilty as charged, Goyne-Yarns would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. He remains in the Dickinson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

People are also reading…

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The unique sleeping habits of whales

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News